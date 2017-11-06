Ozzy Osbourne Announces Farewell World Tour

Ozzy Osbourne announced Monday that he will embark on his "farewell world tour" starting in 2018, a trek that will take the Black Sabbath singer around the world through 2020.

Even though the farewell tour will mark Osbourne's retirement as a touring artist, the heavy metal legend plans to continuing performing live at select shows following the global jaunt.

"People keep asking me when I’m retiring," Osbourne said in a statement. "This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there."

The announcement of Osbourne's final world tour comes nine months after Black Sabbath bid farewell to fans with their own The End trek, which concluded in February in Birmingham, England.

Osbourne's farewell tour kicks off with a May 2018 leg that will pass through Mexico, Chile, Argentina and four dates in Brazil. Following a pair of early June dates in Russia, Osbourne sets off on a month-long European leg where the singer will perform at music festivals across the continent.

Details of the North American leg of Osbourne's final tour will be announced in 2018. For the tour, guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman will serve as Osbourne's backing band.