OneRepublic, Cisco Donating to Music Education Through Grammy Program

OneRepublic teamed with Cisco to support music education with a $100,000 donation to the Grammy Museum's Signature Schools Program. The foundation will award $5,000 grants to 20 U.S. public high school music programs that demonstrate significant need, marking one of the largest monetary commitments in Signature Schools Program history.

"We believe that music education in this country, and around the world, is extremely important and a vital way to inspire future generations of musicians and people who love music," OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said in a statement. "We don't just want to applaud that effort – we want to reward it. We are grateful that our partner Cisco shares our vision and is working with us to contribute these funds."

Maria Dincel, Cisco's Managing Director of Olympics, Global Sponsorships and Production Placement, added that, with their donation, the company is "committed to fostering innovation and creativity in the next generation of musicians."

Cisco will also aim to transform the schools' music programs by enabling each with a Cisco Spark collaboration platform, which allows teachers and students to communicate, share and create both in and out of the classroom via the Spark app. The recipients of the grants will be announced in the coming months.

Cisco recently partnered with Live Nation to become the concert promoter's official Wi-Fi technology partner. The tech company also signed on as OneRepublic's Wi-Fi and digital network architecture partner on their 2017 Honda Civic Tour, enabling over 100,000 fans to access Wi-Fi in 25 Cisco-connected Live Nation amphitheaters throughout the country.