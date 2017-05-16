On the Charts: Logic Edges Chris Stapleton for Number One

Logic scored his first Billboard 200 Number One album as the Maryland rapper dethroned Kendrick Lamar and edged out Chris Stapleton to land Everybody in the top spot.

Everybody ended the week with 247,000 total copies, 196,000 were from traditional album sales to stop Kendrick Lamar's three-week Damn. reign atop the Billboard 200. The prolific rapper's latest album also established both a new chart peak for Logic, improving on the Number Three debut of his Incredible True Story in 2015, Billboard reports.



Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 1 had to settle for Number Two despite technically selling the most albums last week: The country star's Traveller follow-up sold 219,000 total copies, but 202,000 of that total were from traditional albums sales, 6,000 more than Logic's haul. However, the rapper chalked up an additional 50,000 in sales from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) and track equivalent albums (TEAs).

Still, Stapleton established his best-selling week yet as From A Room: Volume 1 outsold the 153,000 copies Traveller sold in the week following Stapleton's dominating 2015 CMA Awards. From A Room: Volume 1 also had the best-selling week by a country LP since Luke Bryan's Kill the Lights back in August 2015.

Rapper Russ' There's Really a Wolf was the only other new release to enter the Top 10, settling at Number Seven and 49,000 copies.

After three weeks atop the Billboard 200, Lamar's Damn. stepped down to Number Three, where it was followed by the surging Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack (up from Number Eight to Number Four), Drake's More Life (Number Five) and Ed Sheeran's Divide (Number Six).

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Gorillaz' Humanz and the Epic AF comp rounded out Numbers Eight through 10.

Logic's time atop the Billboard 200 should be short-lived as Harry Styles is expected to easily debut at Number One with his self-titled LP.