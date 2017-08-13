On the Charts: Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn.' Returns to Top Spot

Thirteen weeks after Kendrick Lamar last topped the Billboard 200, the Rolling Stone cover star returned to Number One with Damn.



Damn. finished first with sales of 47,000 copies total, the second-lowest haul ever for a Number One album on the Billboard 200; only The Descendants soundtrack, with 42,000 copies in August 2015, sold less and topped the charts, Billboard reports.



Of Damn.'s 47,000 copies this week, 11,000 came from traditional album sales, with the rest derived from streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

Country singer Brett Eldridge narrowly missed out on his first Number One as his new self-titled LP finished the week at Number Two and 45,000 total copies; Brett Eldridge sold 36,000 traditional copies, but Lamar's streaming numbers gave the rapper the win.

Only one more new release, Now 63, reached the Top 10, debuting at Number Five. Now 63 renews the Top 10 streak by the radio hits compilation after Now 62 became the first installment in the series to miss the Top 10 upon release.

The rest of the Top 10 was filled with returnees that sold in the 20,000-to-30,000 copies range this week: DJ Khaled's Grateful placed at Number Three, followed by Meek Mill's Wins & Losses (Number Four), 21 Savage's Issa Album (Six), Ed Sheeran's Divide (Seven) Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Eight), SZA's Ctrl (Nine) and Khalid's American Teen at Number 10.

Next week, Kesha's long-awaited Rainbow is expected to easily capture Number One on the Billboard 200.