On the Charts: Jay-Z Claims 14th Number One LP With '4:44'

Jay-Z's 4:44 "debuted" at Number One on the Billboard 200, a week after the rapper's latest LP went instant platinum but was ruled ineligible due to chart rules.

4:44, Jay-Z's 14th Number One album, sold 262,000 total copies – and 174,000 traditional copies – after the album's weeklong Tidal exclusivity expired and the LP popped up on other streaming services, digital music stores and compact disc.

With 14 Number One LPs, Jay-Z extends his own record for chart-topping albums among solo artists; Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand rank second with 11. Only the Beatles, with 19 Number One albums, have more than the rapper, Billboard reports.



Not counting 4:44, two new releases made this week's Top 10, led by 21 Savage's Issa Album at Number Two after selling 77,000 total copies, 55,000 of which were streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

Haim's sophomore set Something to Tell You finished at Number Seven and 32,000 copies, which fell in line with Days Are Gone's Number Six and 26,000 copies peak in 2013.

Returnees populated the rest of the Top 10: Kendrick Lamar's Damn. remained at Number Three, followed by DJ Khaled's Grateful, last week's champ, at Number Four, Ed Sheeran's Divide at Number Five and Imagine Dragons' Evolve at Number Six. Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Eight), the Moana soundtrack (Nine) and Drake's More Life rounded out the Top 10, Billboard reports.



Jay-Z's 4:44 is expected to remain Number One again next week, with Coldplay's Kaleidoscope EP and French Montana's Jungle Rules the main competitors.