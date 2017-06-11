Halsey became the first female artist to top the Billboard 200 in 2017 as the singer's sophomore LP Hopeless Fountain Kingdom debuted at Number One.

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom sold 106,000 total copies in its first week of availability to give Halsey her first Number One album; Halsey's 2015 debut album Badlands peaked at Number Two, although it managed 115,000 in first week sales.

Over six months into 2017, the 22-year-old singer also became the first female artist to finish Number One on the Billboard 200 since Lady Gaga's Joanna back in November, Billboard reports.



Two more new releases cracked the Top 10: Country singer Luke Combs' debut LP This One's For You placed Number Five, while All Time Low's Last Young Renegade notched Number Nine with 33,000 total copies.

Returnees occupied the rest of the Billboard 200's upper tier, with Kendrick Lamar's Damn. leading the charge with another week at Number Two, followed by the Epic AF compilation at Number Three.

The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which returned to the Billboard 200's Top Three for the first time in nearly 50 years thanks to its new reissue, fell one spot to Number Four with an additional 45,000 copies sold.

Drake's More Life, Ed Sheeran's Divide and the Summer Latin Hits 2017 collection lodged Numbers Six through Eight, respectively, with Bruno Mars' 24K Magic closing out the Top 10.

Next week, Katy Perry's Witness is all but a lock to finish Number One with an estimated 200,000 copies, Billboard forecasts, which would give the singer three consecutive chart-topping LPs.

