On the Charts: DJ Khaled's 'Grateful' Repeats at Number One

DJ Khaled held onto the top spot for a second straight week as the producer's all-star Grateful sold another 70,000 total copies to remain at Number One. Grateful becomes the first album since Kendrick Lamar's Damn. in May to notch consecutive Number One weeks.

Related '4:44' Producer No I.D. Talks Pushing Jay-Z, Creating '500 Ideas' "I saw that he ... wanted to say more and wanted to say some things that he hadn't said," veteran producer says

Of Khaled 70,000 copies this week, 42,000 were the result of streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs. In order to reach that number, Grateful's tracks generated 63.4 million streams this week, Billboard reports.



Noticeably absent from the Billboard 200: Jay-Z's 4:44, which went instant platinum thanks to the rapper's partnership between Tidal and Sprint. Despite that achievement, 4:44 didn't crack the Top 10 because, while the Recording Industry Association of America gave the album platinum status, Billboard doesn't recognize the Sprint copies as album sales.

However, 4:44 should appear on the Billboard 200 next week as the album's Tidal exclusivity ended when it hit iTunes, Apple Music and other non-Spotify streaming services.

The week's highest charting debut went to Calvin Harris and his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which opened up at Number Two, a mere 2,000 copies away from Grateful.

Only one more new release broke into the Top 10: Stone Sour's Hydrograd debuted at Number Eight, giving Slipknot singer Corey Taylor's side project their fifth Top 10 album.

The rest of the Top 10 was packed with returnees, with Damn. holding strong at Number Three yet again. Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Number Four), Ed Sheeran's Divide (Five), 2 Chainz' Pretty Girls Like Trap Music (Six), Bruno Mars' 24K Magic (Seven), Drake's More Life (Nine) and the Moana soundtrack (Number 10) occupied the rest of the Top 10.

Next week, 4:44 should take it's rightful place atop the Top 10, although the rapper could face competition from Haim's Something to Tell You and 21 Savage's Issa Album.