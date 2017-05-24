Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur Documentaries Headed to A&E

The first authorized Notorious B.I.G. "biography" is scheduled to premiere this June on A&E. The two-part Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. will feature new interviews with the rapper's mother Voletta Wallace and widow Faith Evans, as well as Puff Daddy, Jay Z, Nas and associates like Lil Cease and members of the Junior M.A.F.I.A.

The first part of Biggie will air June 28th, with the second installment following on June 29th. The documentary features never before seen archival footage and audio recordings from Christopher Wallace's life. Biggie is the second documentary about the rapper to be authorized by the estate: One More Chance, produced by Voletta Wallace and directed by the Malloy Brothers, is also currently in the works after it was announced in February.

A&E also announced the six-part limited series Who Killed Tupac?, which focuses on the investigation surrounding Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder. That series also launches June 29th. Who Killed Tupac? revolves around civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump's efforts to reexamine the key theories around the still-unsolved murder, Crump, whose mother went to high school with Shakur's mother Afeni, also draws parallels between the rapper's death and those of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown.

“The late Christopher Wallace and Tupac Shakur continue to impact the world two decades after their tragic, unsolved murders and there is still a public longing to connect with these figures,” A&E's Elaine Frontain said.

Both Biggie and Who Killed Tupac? are part of a larger A&E effort to document the lives of hip-hop icons in the Biography series, with explorations of MCs ranging from Grand Wizzard Theodore and Grandmaster Flash to Chance the Rapper and Kanye West also planned.

The life and death of Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. are currently at the heart of numerous projects, including Steve McQueen's first authorized Shakur documentary, a USA true crime scripted series and the upcoming film LAbyrinth starring Johnny Depp that's based on the book about the Shakur investigation. The Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me is also due out in June.

