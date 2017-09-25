Noel Gallagher to Sell Guitars, Amps Used on Tour With Oasis

Noel Gallagher partnered with online music gear marketplace Reverb to sell equipment he used to record his solo work and tour as a member of Oasis. Gallagher plans to sell nearly 50 items including a bass amp that comes with a setlist from the rehearsal that proceeded the band's last unofficial show.

"When you've been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it's not doing me or anyone else any good if it's just sitting around," Gallagher said in a statement. "These pieces have a lot history, but they're still very playable – I'd love to get them into the hands of someone who will put them to good use."

Among the items Gallagher is selling is an Orange OR120 Overdrive amp that he took on tour with Oasis. He's also making a 1960s Epiphone Professional guitar and a vintage Laney amp available for purchase. The Official Noel Gallagher Reverb Shop opens on October 2nd. Sale items can be previewed on Reverb's website.

Since launching in 2013, Reverb has become a popular site for rockers to sell off storied musical equipment. Billy Corgan put more than 100 items up for the sale through Reverb in July.