Noel Gallagher to Headline Manchester Arena's Reopening Concert

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the reopening concert at Manchester Arena on September 9th, nearly four months after a suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande show at the venue killed 22 people. Eighties pop star Rick Astley, indie-rock bands the Courteeners and Blossoms and poet Tony Walsh will also represent northwest England by performing at the We Are Manchester charity event, BBC reports.

More acts will be announced for the reopening event. Tickets – which cost £25 ($32.17) and £30 ($38.60) – go on sale Thursday, August 17th at 9 a.m. GMT, with profits benefitting a permanent memorial to the bombing victims built by the newly established Manchester Memorial Fund.

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, told the BBC, "No one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May, but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city. We welcome the reopening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit."

Mancester Arena's general manager, James Allen, added that the venue's "cultural impact" must continue. "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music," he said, emphasizing that "public safety is always our priority."

Gallagher is an apt choice for the reopening concert: During a memorial after the bombing, a crowd broke into an impromptu rendition of the 1995 Oasis ballad "Don't Look Back in Anger" as a tribute to the victims. The singer-songwriter joined U2 onstage during a July show in London to play the (What's the Story) Morning Glory track.

Coldplay and Grande performed the songy the following week during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Liam Gallagher, the singer's brother and former bandmate, also appeared during at the all-star event.