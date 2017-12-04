Watch Noel Gallagher Talk Oasis' Hall of Fame Chances, Tease Thom Yorke

Noel Gallagher is well aware that Oasis will be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 – and he's already shutting down talks about a potential reunion.

"I've already been approached by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," he told Rolling Stone last month during a Los Angeles listening party for Who Built the Moon?, his latest LP with High Flying Birds. "The fuckin' fella from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came to me and said, 'Do you know in two years you'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame?' I said, 'Is that right?' He said, 'Yes.'

"And he started going on, and I said, 'Let me fucking stop you there. I know what it is. I know what it entails, and it won't be fucking happening, OK?'" he added. "He invited me down to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame itself and showed me all these exhibits of Oasis stuff. It's a great place and all that, but I won't be doing it, I don't think."

Asked whether his former band deserved a nomination, the singer-songwriter bluntly – and playfully – switched the focus. "I certainly think I do," he cracked. "There could be a little miniature of me somewhere – a tiny little thing with a wobbly head."



Gallagher didn't need to spell it out: His combative relationship with brother and former bandmate, Liam, would be the biggest roadblock preventing a potential reunion. He admitted during the listening party that "tension" is an obvious running theme in his life – even though he aims to keep negativity out of his songs.

"I find it fascinating that people find the relationship between me and Liam fascinating," he said. "It would only be fascinating if we were a songwriting partnership and had to make this thing work. But my songs all contain some kind of hope in them. I try to get some kind of hope and joy in there. I write when I'm happy, and I'm happy most of the time. When I'm sad – [and] I'm never really that sad – I just don't write. I think there's enough fucking bullshit in the world. You can sit and write about the news. Someone is doing it right now – Thom Yorke, probably. And I think there's too much of that in the world. It's very easy to write angst. I find it very difficult."