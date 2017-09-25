Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will release their new LP, Who Built the Moon?, this November.

The 11-track LP, due out November 24th, features guests like the Jam's Paul Weller (organ on "Holy Mountain") and the Smiths' Johnny Marr (guitar and harmonica on "If Love Is the Law").

For the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday, the former Oasis guitarist worked with composer and producer David Holmes on the album. "People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel's music is quite mid-tempo," Holmes said in a statement. "This one is fun."

Who Built the Moon? is available to pre-order now.

Along with the new album announcement, Gallagher also posted a trailer featuring music from his upcoming LP as well as a slate of 2018 North American tour dates. The month-long trek kicks off February 9th in Detroit and concludes March 12th with a gig at Los Angeles' Orpheum.

When news of Who Built the Moon? arrived, Noel Gallagher's brother/nemesis Liam chimed in on Twitter about the album.

"Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were," Liam said. "It takes more than wheeling out your old mate Uri Geller and Har Mar Superstar to make a so-called out there record snoozer as you were." Geller and Har Mar are apparently references to Weller and Marr.

Who Built the Moon? Track List

1. "Fort Knox"

2. "Holy Mountain"

3. "Keep On Reaching"

4. "It's A Beautiful World"

5. "She Taught Me How To Fly"

6. "Be Careful What You Wish For"

7. "Black & White Sunshine"

8. "Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)"

9. "If Love Is The Law"

10. "The Man Who Built The Moon"

11. "End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)"

Noel Gallagher Tour Dates

February 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple

February 10 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

February 12 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

February 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

February 15 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

February 17 - Boston, MA @ Opera House

February 18 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

February 20 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

February 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater

February 24 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

February 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

March 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 5 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live

March 6 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

March 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum