Nile Rodgers Reveals '100 Percent Recovery' From Cancer Surgery

Nile Rodgers detailed a series of health battles in an intimate new blog post, revealing that he recently underwent cancer surgery. After he was hospitalized in August for an E.coli infection, Rodgers said doctors discovered a "mysterious growth on [his] right kidney" that proved to be "two different cancers within one mass." On the other side of surgery he reports "100 percent recovery."

"You can start dancing, singing and cheering now!" wrote Rodgers, who survived a battle with prostate cancer that began in 2010. While his recent surgery forced the guitarist to postpone his 2017 plans, he added optimistically that "what will happen next year is beyond any of my wildest dreams."

Rodgers – the disco-funk icon and producer of artists like David Bowie, Duran Duran and Madonna – wrote that his recent cancer diagnosis capped off two bittersweet years filled with career success and personal loss.

"One of my greatest artists, David Bowie, died at the top of 2016; a few months later, Prince passed away; and then George Michael died Christmas Day, 48 hours after I'd just worked on his film and worked on his last record," he said. "My friend, musician extraordinaire Chris Cornell, would die this past spring. My young 1st cousin dropped dead of a coronary with no prior warning ... and my mother is currently suffering from Stage-VI Alzheimer's."

Still, Rodgers ended his post on a positive note, teasing that he'll announce future plans in his next blog. "After the last seven years of amazing life, I would have never believed that my body would be invaded by another cancer," he said. "CANCER REALLY? I'm done. 2018 here I come!"