Hear Nicki Minaj, Migos' Quavo Unite on New Song 'She For Keeps'

Nicki Minaj and Migos rapper Quavo join forces on "She for Keeps," a breezy collaboration from the Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1 mixtape.

Quavo adopts a melodic R&B-pop flow on the track, praising his collaborator's business acumen, fashion sense and physical beauty. Minaj alternates between crooning and rapping in her guest verse, boasting about her position in the hip-hop world: "Rap bitches is on my nuts, call 'em Chip 'n' Dale/ These bitches can't see me; they should all be reading braille," she rhymes.

Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1, a new compilation from the Quality Control label, also includes a team-up between Cardi B and her fiance, Migos' Offset, along with guest spots from Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and Kodak Black, among others.

On Thursday, Migos, Minaj and Cardi B issued a video for their recent single "Motorsport."