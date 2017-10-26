Nick Cave Pianist Conway Savage Recovering From Brain Surgery

Conway Savage, the longtime pianist and organ player for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, is recovering from brain surgery, according to the band's website. Savage was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year.

"Many of you have noticed the absence of Conway Savage from this summer's North American tour and from the current European tour," the band wrote. "Conway was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent an operation just before the start of the North American shows.

"The operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment. I'm sure you'll all join us in sending our beloved Conway lots of love and very best wishes. We are missing him enormously. We send him all our love and thoughts."

Savage joined Cave and the Bad Seeds in 1990 after playing in various bands throughout Australia during the Eighties including Happy Orphans, the Feral Dinosaurs and Dust On the Bible. Along with his work in the studio and on the road with the Bad Seeds, Savage has issued several records and EPs as a solo artist and a collaborator with other musicians.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have spent much of 2017 touring in support of their 2016 album, Skeleton Tree. Earlier this year, Cave and his bandmate Warren Ellis composed the score for the Brad Pitt film, War Machine.