Niall Horan is among the artists whom Ariana Grande tapped to perform as part of her One Love Manchester benefit concert for victims of the May 22nd attack at Manchester Arena. The concert takes place on June 4th at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium. In a recent interview with Sirius XM Hits 1's Mikey Piff, via Billboard, the singer spoke about the significance of the upcoming event.

"It's a terrible thing that happened, but I'm glad that Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get up on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack," Horan said. "I guess that's the least we can do as artists, is get up there and sing a few songs and try and put some smiles on faces in that part of the world."

Horan said he had performed at Manchester Arena several times with One Direction and he reminisced about the experience. "The crowds up there are unbelievable. Some of the best gigs you'll do are in Manchester," he added.

During the interview, he teased that he's working on his "Slow Hands" video, mentioning that he already had one filmed, but Horan said, "it didn't turn out how I wanted it turn out, so I'm working on that one." He also discussed his admiration for Don Henley and his influence on Horan's music. "I've got quite a close relationship with Don Henley, and Don had spoke about before maybe doing some writing together," he revealed. "So even just sitting there having a jam with him would be enough for me."

The One Love Manchester show will feature Grande, Horan, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell, Usher and Miley Cyrus. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the British Red Cross and an emergency fund established following the attack.