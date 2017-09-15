Niall Horan Plots Tour, Previews Debut LP With Silky New Song

Niall Horan's heartbroken new single is the piano ballad "Too Much to Ask" from debut solo LP, Flicker, out October 20th. The former One Direction singer also announced an extensive 2018 tour. Following four early June dates in Australia and New Zealand, the North American leg launches July 18th in Woodlands, Texas and concludes September 23rd in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Horan recounts a painful breakup on "Too Much to Ask." "Do you still think of me sometimes?" he wonders over soft instrumentation. The song marks his third preview of Flicker, following the funky "Slow Hands" and folky "This Town."
Horan's 2018 U.S. and Canadian dates will sell tickets starting Friday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can access a presale starting Tuesday, September 19th at 10 a.m. local time via the company's Private Pass program.
Horan is currently touring in Tokyo as part of his sold-out Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour. The North American leg launches September 19th in L.A. and winds down November 22nd in San Francisco.
During a May interview with SiriusXM, the vocalist teased a potential collaboration with Don Henley. "I've got quite a close relationship with [Henley], and Don had spoke about before maybe doing some writing together," he said. "So even just sitting there having a jam with him would be enough for me."
Niall Horan 2018 Tour Dates
New Zealand/Australia
June 1 - Auckland, NZ @ Sparks Arena
June 3 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
June 5 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
June 7 - Melbourne, AU @Margaret Court Arena
North America
July 18 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 20 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
July 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)
July 28 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 31 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 2 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 4 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 5 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 17 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
August 25 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)
August 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
August 28 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 2 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
September 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 7 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 11 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 14 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre=
September 15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 19 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 20 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 22 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
September 23 - West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds