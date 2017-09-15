Niall Horan Plots Tour, Previews Debut LP With Silky New Song

Niall Horan's heartbroken new single is the piano ballad "Too Much to Ask" from debut solo LP, Flicker, out October 20th. The former One Direction singer also announced an extensive 2018 tour. Following four early June dates in Australia and New Zealand, the North American leg launches July 18th in Woodlands, Texas and concludes September 23rd in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Horan recounts a painful breakup on "Too Much to Ask." "Do you still think of me sometimes?" he wonders over soft instrumentation. The song marks his third preview of Flicker, following the funky "Slow Hands" and folky "This Town."

Horan's 2018 U.S. and Canadian dates will sell tickets starting Friday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can access a presale starting Tuesday, September 19th at 10 a.m. local time via the company's Private Pass program.

Horan is currently touring in Tokyo as part of his sold-out Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour. The North American leg launches September 19th in L.A. and winds down November 22nd in San Francisco.



During a May interview with SiriusXM, the vocalist teased a potential collaboration with Don Henley. "I've got quite a close relationship with [Henley], and Don had spoke about before maybe doing some writing together," he said. "So even just sitting there having a jam with him would be enough for me."

Niall Horan 2018 Tour Dates

New Zealand/Australia

June 1 - Auckland, NZ @ Sparks Arena

June 3 - Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

June 5 - Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

June 7 - Melbourne, AU @Margaret Court Arena

North America

July 18 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 20 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

July 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

July 28 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 31 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

August 2 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 4 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 5 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 17 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

August 25 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

August 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

August 28 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 2 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

September 5 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 11 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 14 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre=

September 15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 19 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 20 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

September 22 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 23 - West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds