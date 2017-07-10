Niall Horan Plots Intimate 'Flicker Sessions 2017' World Tour

Niall Horan will perform new solo music on his upcoming Flicker Sessions 2017 world tour. The theater trek kicks off August 29th in his hometown, Dublin, and goes through London, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Rio de Janeiro.
The 21-date jaunt closes with a full North American leg that kicks off October 29th in Philadelphia and concludes November 22nd in San Francisco. Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian shows go on sale Saturday, July 15th at 10 a.m. local time.
The former One Direction singer has released two solo singles – the funky "Slow Hands" and folky "This Town" – following his former band's 2015 hiatus announcement. Last month, Horan performed as part of Ariana Grande's all-star One Love Manchester concert benefitting the victims of the May 22nd attack at Manchester Arena.
In a recent SiriusXM interview, Horan also teased a potential collaboration with Don Henley. "I've got quite a close relationship with [Henley], and Don had spoke about before maybe doing some writing together," he said. "So even just sitting there having a jam with him would be enough for me."
Niall Horan Tour Dates
August 29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
August 31 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
September 3 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
September 10 - Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
September 14 - Tokyo, Japan @ EX Theater
September 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
September 26 - Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa
October 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio
October 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
November 1 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
November 3 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 4 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 6 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
November 9 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
November 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 15 - Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
November 17 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
November 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic