Niall Horan Plots Intimate 'Flicker Sessions 2017' World Tour

Niall Horan will perform new solo music on his upcoming Flicker Sessions 2017 world tour. The theater trek kicks off August 29th in his hometown, Dublin, and goes through London, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Rio de Janeiro.

The 21-date jaunt closes with a full North American leg that kicks off October 29th in Philadelphia and concludes November 22nd in San Francisco. Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian shows go on sale Saturday, July 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

The former One Direction singer has released two solo singles – the funky "Slow Hands" and folky "This Town" – following his former band's 2015 hiatus announcement. Last month, Horan performed as part of Ariana Grande's all-star One Love Manchester concert benefitting the victims of the May 22nd attack at Manchester Arena.

In a recent SiriusXM interview, Horan also teased a potential collaboration with Don Henley. "I've got quite a close relationship with [Henley], and Don had spoke about before maybe doing some writing together," he said. "So even just sitting there having a jam with him would be enough for me."

Niall Horan Tour Dates

August 29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

August 31 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 3 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

September 10 - Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

September 14 - Tokyo, Japan @ EX Theater

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 26 - Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa

October 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio

October 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

November 1 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

November 3 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 4 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 6 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

November 9 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 15 - Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

November 17 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

November 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic