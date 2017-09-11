New songs from Pink, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera and Pat Benatar will highlight the soundtrack for Served Like a Girl, featuring tracks co-written by songwriter Linda Perry.

The collection, due out November 3rd and released through Perry and producer Kerry Brown's We Are Hear, also features unreleased tracks by Lykke Li, Little Mix, Lizzo, Chely Wright, Natasha Bedingfield and more.

Aguilera, who last released the Orlando tribute song "Change" in June 2016, contributes the track "America." Stefani's "Medicine Man" is a Perry-penned outtake from the singer's This Is What the Truth Feels Like sessions, while Pink's "Halfway Gone" also appears on the compilation.

The Served Like a Girl soundtrack also boasts Benatar's "Dancing Through the Wreckage," which the singer wrote alongside Perry and Benatar's longtime collaborator Neil Giraldo.

Served Like a Girl is a documentary about a group of female veterans vying in the annual Ms. Veteran America competition and the challenges they faced along the way. The soundtrack will also be available November 8th as a bundle with a DVD of the film. All proceeds from the soundtrack with benefit the female veteran-focused charity Final Salute.





Served Like a Girl Track List (Final sequencing order TBD)

Pat Benatar – "Dancing Through The Wreckage"

Pink – "Halfway Gone"

Christina Aguilera – "America"

Gwen Stefani – "Medicine Man"

Natasha Bedingfield – "Hey Boy"

Chely Wright – "Shine A Light"

Lizzo – "Good As Hell"

Dorothy – "Naked Eye"

Beth Lowen – "Joyride"

Lykke Li – "End of the Night"

Maya Heslov – "Fighter"

Willa Amai – "Scars"

Little Mix – "Salute"