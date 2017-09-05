New Michael Jackson Project 'Scream' Set for September Release

A new Michael Jackson project, Scream, will be released September 29th, Variety reports. The Twitter account for the late singer teased the release Monday night with a 15-second animated clip packed with Halloween imagery.

It's unclear, however, what form Scream will take. Per Twitter, various posters for the project have appeared in Europe advertising it as, "Michael Jackson Scream: Album Out Sept. 29th." But John Branca, co-executor of Jackson's estate, suggested that the project would not feature any unreleased music.

"I don't foresee us releasing any more unreleased music for quite some time," Branca said. "That doesn't mean there won't be interesting [new] record releases in the very near future."

Based on the teaser video and Branca's comments, the Scream project could be a Halloween-themed compilation. Recently, the Michael Jackson estate released a 3D version of the pop-star's classic horror-themed "Thriller" video, while in July it announced a new hour-long animated Halloween special, featuring to Jackson's music, that would air this fall on CBS.

"Now we have 'Thriller' 3D, and two more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks," Branca said. "Michael had an expression: 'The quality goes in before the name goes on.' So we are not ready to announce them yet."

In 1995, Jackson partnered with his sister, Janet Jackson, for a track also titled, "Scream." The duet was the first single off Jackson's album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, and notably landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most expensive music video, with a reported cost of $7 million.