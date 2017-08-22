New John Lee Hooker Centennial Box Set Features Unreleased Music

A new box set celebrating the career of blues legend John Lee Hooker will be released September 29th. The new collection, King of the Boogie, was announced August 22nd, on what would have been Hooker's 100th birthday.

Related 100 Greatest Guitarists Find out who our panel of top guitarists and other experts picked

The new five-disc set features Hooker's greatest hits as well as a selection of rarities, live performances and several previously unreleased tracks. Those include three studio offerings – "Unfriendly Woman," "When I Lay My Burden Down" and "Meat Shakes On Her Bone" – as well as live renditions of "She's Gone," "It Serves Me Right to Suffer," "Boom Boom," "Hi-Heel Sneakers" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer." Disc five of the collection boasts a slew of collaborations with artists like Eric Clapton, George Thorogood, Santana and B.B. King.

King of the Boogie also comes with a 56-page book featuring an array of photographs and new liner notes from writer and blues historian, Jas Obrecht, and Hooker's longtime manager and friend, Mike Kappus.

Box set producer Mason Williams curated the music selection on King of the Boogie. On the task of selecting tunes from Hooker's massive catalog, Williams said, "Even at 100 songs, this set is just a snapshot of John Lee Hooker's incredible and influential career, but one that takes you on the long journey he took from his early days in Detroit, to his time in Chicago recording for Vee-Jay Records and up through his later collaborations with Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt and Santana, among others."

Along with the announcement of the box set, a new exhibition celebrating Hooker's centennial opens Tuesday at the Grammy Museum in Cleveland, Mississippi. The exhibit will feature photos, performance outfits, guitars, awards and music. The exhibit will be on display through February 2018 before moving to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

John Lee Hooker King Of the Boogie Track List

Disc 1

1. "Boogie Chillen'"

2. "Sally May"

3. "Hobo Blues"

4. "Crawlin' King Snake"

5. "Black Man Blues"

6. "Goin' Mad Blues"

7. "Who's Been Jivin' You"

8. "(Miss Sadie Mae) Curl My Baby's Hair"

9. "Hoogie Boogie"

10. "Burnin' Hell"

11. "Weeping Willow Boogie"

12. "Moaning Blues"

13. "Huckle Up Baby"

14. "Goin' On Highway #51

15. "John L's House Rent Boogie"

16. "I'm In The Mood"

17. "Two White Horses"

18. "33 Blues"

19. "Sugar Mama"

20. "Wobbling Baby"

21. "Stuttering Blues"

22. "I'm A Boogie Man"

23. "Down Child"

24. "Odds Against Me (Backbiters And Syndicaters)"

25. "Shake, Holler And Run"

Disc 2

1. "Unfriendly Woman [Aka Stop Now]"

2. "Mambo Chillun"

3. "Time Is Marching"

4. "Dimples"

5. "Little Wheel"

6." I Love You Honey"

7. "Drive Me Away"

8. "Maudie"

9. "When I Lay My Burden Down"

10. "Tupelo Blues"

11. "Good Mornin' Lil' School Girl"

12. "I Rolled And Turned And Cried The Whole Night Long"

13. "No More Doggin'"

14. "Dusty Road"

15. "No Shoes"

16. "My First Wife Left Me"

17. "Crazy About That Walk"

18. "Want Ad Blues"

19. "Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

20. "I'm Going Upstairs"

21. "I Lost My Job"

22. "Don't Turn Me From Your Door"

23. "Grinder Man"

24. "Meat Shakes On Her Bone"

Disc 3

1. "Boom Boom"

2. "Blues Before Sunrise"

3. "She's Mine"

4. "Frisco Blues"

5. "Good Rockin' Mama"

6. "I'm Leaving"

7. "Birmingham Blues"

8. "Don't Look Back"

9. "Big Legs, Tight Skirt"

10. "It Serves Me Right"

11. "Money"

12. "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

13. "The Motor City Is Burning"

14. "Mean, Mean Woman"

15. "Doin' The Shout"

16. "Homework"

17. "Early One Morning"

18. "Rocking Chair"

19. "Hittin' The Bottle Again"

20. "Deep Blue Sea"

21. "Spellbound"

Disc 4 – Live

1. "Hobo Blues"

2. "Maudie"

3. "Shake It Baby"

4. "Boogie Chillun"

5. "Bottle Up And Go"

6. "Crawlin' King Snake"

7 . "The Mighty Fire"

8. "You've Got To Walk Yourself"

9. "I'm Bad Like Jesse James"

10. "Boogie Everywhere I Go"

11. "She's Gone"

12. "It Serves Me Right To Suffer"

13. "Boom Boom"

14. "Hi-Heel Sneakers"

15. "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

Disc 5 – Friends

1. "I Got Eyes For You" – With "Little" Eddie Kirkland

2. "Mai Lee" – With The Groundhogs

3. "Peavine" – With Canned Heat

4. "Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive" – With Van Morrison

5. "Five Long Years" – With Joe Cocker

6. "The Healer" – With Carlos Santana

7. "I'm In The Mood" – With Bonnie Raitt

8. "Sally Mae" – With George Thorogood

9. "Mr. Lucky" – With Robert Cray

10. "Up And Down" – With Warren Haynes

11. "Boom Boom" – With Jimmie Vaughan

12. "You Shook Me" – With B.B. King

13. "Don't Look Back" – With Van Morrison

14. "Dimples" – With Los Lobos

15. "Boogie Chillen'" – With Eric Clapton