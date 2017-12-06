New Jimi Hendrix LP Unearths 10 Previously Unheard Recordings

Ten previously unreleased Jimi Hendrix recordings highlight Both Sides of the Sky, an upcoming posthumous LP from the legendary guitarist. The album will be available March 9th, 2018 via Sony Legacy Recordings on multiple formats, including CD, digital and a numbered, 180-gram audiophile double-vinyl.

The 13-track album compiles material recorded between January 1968 and February 1970. It is the third and final installment in a trilogy series of unissued archival recordings, following 2010's Valleys of Neptune and 2013's People, Hell and Angels. Engineer Eddie Kramer – who worked on every Hendrix project before the guitar legend's death – co-produced the album with John McDermott and Hendrix's sister, Janie Hendrix.

Many of the 13 tracks – including an uptempo cover of Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy" – showcase the trio line-up that became known as Band of Gypsys: Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Billy Cox on bass and Buddy Miles on drums. "Hear My Train A Comin'" features the original line-up from the Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell.

Several notable guest collaborators highlight the set, including Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter and vocalist/saxophonist Lonnie Youngblood (Hendrix's pre-fame bandmate in Curtis Knight & the Squires). Stills appears on two tracks recorded in September 1969: a cover version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock" (tracked months before Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's famous reworking) and the original song "$20 Fine." Winter appears on a previously excerpted rendition of Guitar Slim's "Things I Used to Do," appearing here in a full, remixed version.

"Jimi's true home was the studio – that's where the music and the magic happened," Kramer said in a statement about the project. "He loved everything about recording, and it's been my distinct pleasure and an honor to play a part in that process both then and now."

Jimi Hendrix – Both Sides of the Sky Track List:

1. "Mannish Boy" (previously unreleased)

2. "Lover Man" (previously unreleased)

3. "Hear My Train A Comin'" (previously unreleased)

4. "Stepping Stone" (previously unreleased)

5. "$20 Fine" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

6. "Power Of Soul" (previously unavailable extended version)

7. "Jungle" (previously unreleased)

8. "Things I Used to Do" (featuring Johnny Winter)

9. "Georgia Blues" (featuring Lonnie Youngblood)

10. "Sweet Angel" (previously unreleased)

11. "Woodstock" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

12. "Send My Love To Linda" (previously unreleased)

13. "Cherokee Mist" (previously unreleased)