Nelly Arrested on Rape Charge Following Seattle-Area Concert

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with second-degree rape following an incident that occurred on the rapper's tour bus following a Friday night concert in Auburn, Washington.

Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr., was booked into Des Moines, Washington's SCORE Jail just before 6:40 a.m. PST Saturday, three hours after the Auburn Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said that the rapper raped her on the tour bus.

Nelly is currently on the Smooth Stadium Tour with Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys; the trek came to Auburn's White River Amphitheatre on Friday night.

According to Q13 Fox, following the concert, Nelly came to nearby Seattle and picked up a woman who he then brought back to his tour bus in Auburn, which was parked behind a local Wal-Mart.

At 3:45 a.m., the woman called police and said Nelly sexually assaulted her on the bus. Auburn Police, citing probable cause for arrest, took the rapper into custody and charged him with second-degree rape. After less than 90 minutes at SCORE, Nelly was released from custody at 8:02 a.m.

The rapper's representatives did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

The Smooth Stadium Tour comes to Ridgefield, Washington Saturday night.