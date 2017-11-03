Neil Young, Promise of the Real Announce New Album 'The Visitor'

Neil Young reteams with Promise of the Real for a new album titled The Visitor, their second studio LP together following 2015's The Monsanto Years.

The album, due out December 1st, comes just three months after Young released Hitchhiker, his long-lost LP of acoustic songs recorded over one night in August 1976.

Young and Promise of the Real also shared the album's first single "Already Great," a rumbling, tongue-in-cheek response to Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. The singer previously denied Trump's use of "Rockin' in the Free World" during the 2016 presidential campaign and roared "Fuck you, Donald Trump" onstage during a June 2016 concert.

"You're already great / You're the promised land / You're the helping hand," Young sings to the U.S. on the chorus. The track ends with a repeated chant of "Whose streets? Our streets!," a popular rallying cry at recent protests.



In addition to new single "Already Great," the 10-track The Visitor also includes Young's patriotic "Children of Destiny," which the rock legend surprise-released on July 4th. Young recorded that song at Hollywood, California's famed Capitol Studios alongside Promise of the Real – led by Willie Nelson's son Lukas – and a 56-piece orchestra; in total, 62 musicians played on the track.

The Visitor, available to pre-order now at Young's store, also arrives less than a year after Young released his solo Peace Trail in December 2016; earlier that year, Young and Promise of the Real unleashed their double-disc live LP Earth.

The Visitor Track List

1. "Already Great"

2. "Fly By Night Deal"

3. "Almost Always"

4. "Stand Tall"

5. "Change of Heart"

6. "Carnival"

7. "Diggin' a Hole"

8. "Children of Destiny"

9. "When Bad Got Good"

10. "Forever"