Neil Young Offers Illustrated Journey in 'Hitchhiker' Video

Black Balloon directs animated visual for title track off Young's unearthed 1976 LP

Neil Young offers an illustrated journey across America in the new video for "Hitchhiker," the title track off Young's just-unearthed 1976 LP.

Created by Black Balloon, the "Hitchhiker" video opens with a shot of an open highway as road signs and mile markers go whizzing by.

The images correspond to Young's lyrics throughout the video: During the second verse, when Young's titular traveler "tried amphetamines," the visuals become a smoky haze until the ocean appears when the hitchhiker arrives in California, "where I first saw open water."

Black Balloon previously crafted a video for "Powderfinger," another Young staple that features – in sparse acoustic form – on Hitchhiker, which Young finally released from his vaults in September, 41 years and one month after the rocker recorded the album over the course of one night at a Malibu studio.

"The idea I had at the time was to present these new songs in their purest and simplest form, just as they had been written," Young said of the bare bones recordings during a Colorado public radio appearance in September. However, Young's label shelved the album until its release last month.