Neil Young Celebrates Fourth of July With Patriotic New Video

Neil Young and Promise of the Real have unveiled the video for their surprise new song "Children of Destiny."

The video, directed by Young's Shakey Pictures, combines footage of recent large-scale protests alongside patriotic imagery like children waving American flags and Fourth of July cookouts.

"Preserve the land and save the seas for the children of destiny / The children of you and me," Young sings on the track. "Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be / Preserve the ways of democracy so the children can be free."

Young recorded the song at Hollywood, California's famed Capitol Studios alongside his frequent collaborators Promise of the Real – featuring Willie Nelson's sons Lukas and Micah Nelson – and a 56-piece orchestra; in total, 62 musicians played on the track.

The rocker and Micah Nelson announced "Children of Destiny" in a celebratory Facebook Live video:

"Children of Destiny" is available to purchase or stream at all major digital retailers and streaming sites. It's unclear whether the song is a one-off single or part of a larger project.