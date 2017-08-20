Mystikal Sought by Police on First-Degree Rape Charge

Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for the rapper Mystikal stemming from an alleged October 2016 sexual assault incident in the Louisiana city.

The warrants charge both the 46-year-old rapper, birth name Michael Tyler, and a 26-year-old woman named Averweone Holman with first-degree rape, KSLA reports. While Holman was arrested Friday in Killeen, Texas, police are still searching for Mystikal.

A rep for Mystikal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The alleged incident took place October 22nd, 2016 in Shreveport, the same night Mystikal's Legends of Southern Hip-Hop Tour took place in the city. The Shreveport Police Sex Crimes launched an investigation into the assault and – after gathering the victim's statement, witness testimony and DNA evidence – were able to connect the "Shake Ya Ass" rapper to the scene, KTAL reports.

Additionally, a 42-year-old woman named Tenichia Wafford, an associate of Mystikal and Colman's, allegedly attempted to convince the unnamed victim to drop the race accusation against the rapper. Wafford has since been charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape, but like Mystikal, remains at large.

Mystikal was scheduled to perform with K. Michelle at Little Rock, Arkansas' Robinson Performance Hall on August 25th, but a "special guest" has since replaced him on the venue's site.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery following an incident involving his hairstylist. As part of his plea bargain, the rapper was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in 2010. Mystikal has also faced charges involving domestic abuse and tax evasion.