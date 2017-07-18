My Morning Jacket Tap Spoon, Broken Social Scene for One Big Holiday

My Morning Jacket enlisted Spoon, Broken Social Scene, Portugal. The Man, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more for their fourth One Big Holiday festival vacation. The four-night blowout will take place March 2nd though 6th, 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The rest of the lineup includes Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sylvan Esso, Toots and the Maytals, Moon Taxi and J. Roddy Walston and the Business. My Morning Jacket will perform three concerts during One Big Holiday, all of which attendees will be able to download after the festival. The itinerary also includes late-night jams and DJ sets from Spoon's Britt Daniel, Made of Oak (the solo project of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn) and MMJ's Patrick Hallahan with longtime band associate Dave Givan.

Along with its myriad musical offerings, One Big Holiday will also feature artist-led workshops, games, specialty programs, yoga sessions and a planned theme night. Guests will be able to book off-site excursions as well. Fans and artists will be encouraged to participate in a day of community service through the charitable organization Positive Legacy, with proceeds from an auction and donation drive benefiting Positive Legacy's projects around Punta Cana.

A One Big Holiday pre-sale will be open to previous attendees starting July 25th at 12 p.m. ET, while general sale begins July 26th at 12 p.m. ET. Members of My Morning Jacket's Roll Call fan club who have not attended One Big Holiday in the past will be able to opt into the pre-sale by filling out a form between July 18th and July 21st at 11:59 p.m. Complete details are available on the One Big Holiday website.

My Morning Jacket spent much of the summer touring the U.S. and have a handful of dates remaining in August. The band released their last album, The Waterfall, in 2015, while singer Jim James issued his second solo LP, Eternally Even, last November.

