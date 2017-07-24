Motorhead Prep Covers LP With Unreleased David Bowie Take

Motörhead will gather 11 covers the metal act recorded in the studio – including their unreleased version of David Bowie's "Heroes – for the upcoming Under Cover.

The 11-track LP, due out September 1st, finds Lemmy Kilmister taking on songs by the Sex Pistols ("God Save the Queen"), Judas Priest ("Breaking the Law"), Dio ("Starstruck") and Metallica ("Whiplash"), the latter of which earned Lemmy and company a 2005 Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

Motörhead's rendition of "Heroes," recorded during the sessions that yielded the band's 2015 LP Bad Magic, marks one of the final recordings Kilmister made prior to his December 2015 death; Bad Magic instead included the band's cover of the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil," which also features on Under Cover.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be and Lemmy ended up loving our version," guitarist Phil Campbell said in a statement of their "Heroes." "We were happy with them at the time and we're happy with them now!"

Drummer Mikkey Dee added, "[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun! We should remember that it's about having some fun with songs that we all loved."

Under Cover also sports Motörhead's takes on the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash," the Ramones' "Rockaway Beach," Twisted Sister's "Shoot 'Em Down" and "Hellraiser," which Kilmister penned with Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde.





Under Cover Track List

1. "Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest) 2008

2. "God Save the Queen" (Sex Pistols) 2000

3. "Heroes" (David Bowie) 2015

4. "Starstruck" (Dio) 2014

5. "Cat Scratch Fever" (Ted Nugent) 1992

6. "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (The Rolling Stones) 2001

7. "Sympathy for the Devil" (The Rolling Stones) 2015

8. "Hellraiser" (Ozzy Osbourne) 1992

9. "Rockaway Beach" (Ramones) 2002

10. "Shoot 'Em Down" (Twisted Sister) 2001

11. "Whiplash" (Metallica) 2005