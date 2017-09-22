Morrissey Plots 'Low in High School' U.S. Fall Tour

Morrissey announced a 16-date U.S. tour in support of his upcoming Low in High School LP, due out November 17th.
The tour begins October 31st in Portland, Oregon. After performing in Seattle, San Francisco and Paso Robles, Morrissey stops for two previously announced shows in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl with Billy Idol. He then gigs his way across the country before finishing the tour with a northward swing up I-95: D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
Low in High School is Morrissey's first LP since 2014 and his first for the label BMG. In between albums, he also published the book List of the Lost, a novel about an American track team in the 1970s that is slowly killed off after an encounter with the "devil incarnate."
Earlier this week, Morrissey released his album's lead single, "Spent the Day in Bed." The song advises listeners to blow off work, turn off the news and enjoy some personal time. Morrissey also created a Twitter account which he used to hint at both the title of his new single and the stops on his upcoming tour.
Morrissey Tour Dates
October 31 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall
November 2 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
November 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
November 5 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheare
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Billy Idol
November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Billy Idol
November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
November 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
November 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
November 25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
November 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 2 – New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden
December 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
December 7 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre