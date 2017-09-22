Morrissey Plots 'Low in High School' U.S. Fall Tour

Morrissey announced a 16-date U.S. tour in support of his upcoming Low in High School LP, due out November 17th.

The tour begins October 31st in Portland, Oregon. After performing in Seattle, San Francisco and Paso Robles, Morrissey stops for two previously announced shows in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl with Billy Idol. He then gigs his way across the country before finishing the tour with a northward swing up I-95: D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston.



Low in High School is Morrissey's first LP since 2014 and his first for the label BMG. In between albums, he also published the book List of the Lost, a novel about an American track team in the 1970s that is slowly killed off after an encounter with the "devil incarnate."

Earlier this week, Morrissey released his album's lead single, "Spent the Day in Bed." The song advises listeners to blow off work, turn off the news and enjoy some personal time. Morrissey also created a Twitter account which he used to hint at both the title of his new single and the stops on his upcoming tour.

Morrissey Tour Dates

October 31 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 2 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

November 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

November 5 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheare

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Billy Idol

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Billy Idol

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

November 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

November 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 2 – New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden

December 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

December 7 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre