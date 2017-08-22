Morrissey Announces New Album 'Low in High School'

Morrissey plans to release his new album Low in High School on November 17th through BMG, according to NME.

"There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey," said BMG executive Korda Marshall in a statement. "He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humor and melodies have influenced many generations. The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG."

Morrissey's latest LP was produced by Joe Chiccarelli, a wide-ranging recording engineer and rock producer who has won Grammys for his work engineering albums by the White Stripes and the Raconteurs. The two men worked on the record at La Fabrique Studios in France and Forum Studios in Rome.

Before the release of Low in High School, Morrissey will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on November 10th. He has not yet announced any other dates in support of his new record.

The singer is looking to make his way in a business he described last year as "severely controlled and monitored to make sure that any singer with a political message cannot get through." "There was a time when the music industry served the artist," Morrissey explained, "but now the artist must serve the music industry, which is why everything is now so tasteless."

He continued, "We are left with music charts that do not reflect the feelings and needs of devout music lovers, but there cannot be a revolution."

Morrissey's last LP, World Peace Is None of Your Business, came out in 2014. It reached Number Two on the U.K. Albums Chart.