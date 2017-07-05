Morrissey Alleges Police Officer Pulled Gun on Him in 'Act of Terror'

Morrissey alleged that a police officer in Rome threatened him with a gun in a Facebook post jointly authored by his nephew, photographer Sam Esty Rayner. The singer described the altercation as a "deliberate act of terror."

The Rome police department did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Rayner described the scene in detail, writing that the officer "terrorized Morrissey for 35 minutes, demanding 'papers,'" which the singer didn't have. Moments later, the armed officer allegedly remarked, "I know who you are" and began shouting as a crowd of "over 100 people" gathered. Morrissey eventually walked away without being followed.

Morrissey recalled the alleged incident, which Rayner confirmed to Rolling Stone when reached for comment.

"I had not broken the law or acted suspiciously," Morrissey wrote. "The officer unlocked his gun and held it as he screamed into my face. Some people came to my rescue. This happened outside the Nike store, and many people filmed the obviously insane officer. I believe he recognized me and wanted to frighten me. I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me. I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive Officer. He might kill you."

