Monica Lewinsky Praises Jay-Z's 'Path of Candor' on Infidelity

Monica Lewinsky praised Jay-Z's candidness about his past infidelities on 4:44 in an op-ed piece the former White House intern penned for Vanity Fair.

"Jay-Z had a choice. Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video, Lemonade, Jay-Z knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That’s not uncommon for men to do," Lewinsky wrote.

"And it’s not as if we hadn’t seen Beyoncé and Jay-Z out in the world together since then — not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth. Jay-Z could have ignored it all. But, instead, he chose a path of candor that will move the conversation forward and help others."

Lewinsky, of course, is infamous for her affair with then-President Bill Clinton, who faced impeachment charges of perjury and obstruction of justice over his attempts to obfuscate the affair in a separate sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Jones.

"It is a refreshing and bracing antidote to see male icons convey vulnerability in an age when Washington’s new power elite and our coarsening culture are busy projecting an outmoded caricature of manhood, 24/7," Lewinsky added.

"As we wrestle with gender roles and relationships between the sexes — and see issues of sexism running rampant from the tech world to politics — it’s heartening to see a crack in the implicit contract among men, their emotions, and society at large."

Oddly, this isn't the first time Lewinsky has written about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship: In March 2014, Lewinsky corrected Beyoncé's lyrics in the song "Partition," which read, in part, "He ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown."

As Lewinsky herself noted, "If we’re verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,' not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'"