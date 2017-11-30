Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock Sued Over 2016 Car Accident

Modest Mouse singer Isaac Brock has been sued for damages of more than $865,000 stemming from a 2016 traffic accident, the Associated Press reports.



In the complaint – filed on Wednesday in a Portland, OR court – Cassidy Kane said she suffered herniated discs and other injuries to her back after Brock drove his vehicle into the city truck she was driving last year. She argued that pain and numbness in her limbs since the accident have forced her to consider steroid injections and surgery.

On August 3rd, 2016, Brock ran into Kane's truck, with the impact pushing her vehicle forward into traffic and causing a multi-vehicle accident. When police arrived on the scene, the singer told them he fell asleep driving. The officers submitted Brock to tests to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs but were unable to confirm intoxication. He was cited for careless driving and paid a $435 fine in punishment.



A rep for Brock declined to comment.



Modest Mouse put out Strangers to Ourselves, their first album in eight years, in 2015. They toured the U.S. this year in May, June, September and October.