Moby Releases Free LP, Fake Trump Press Statement

Moby released a new album, More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse, as a free download. The songwriter-producer announced the project with a fake press release "from the desk of John Miller" – the fictional publicist whom Donald Trump invented to chat with reporters on the phone in the 1980s.

The statement utilizes President Trump's often-mocked verbal style and Twitter shorthand, including his propensity for insults:

"The moby artist, who is old and sad, is putting out albums number 2 with the void pacific choirs - apparently "MORE FAST SONGS ABOUT THE APOCALYPSE," the release opens. "i can't say i like it but it's there. they made album #1 last year before my boss, donald j. trump (who is a real person, just like me) became the president of the united states."

The "publicist" also references the January report that Moby declined Trump's invitation to DJ the presidential inauguration: "moby artist was invited to inauguration (BIGGEST) but he didn't."

"Miller" criticizes Moby's new album as "very noisy," accuses the electronic innovator of "[hating] America" and calls him an "idiot" for releasing the album for free. "apocalypse?" the statement continues. "i don't see real horsies anywhere? SAD."

Last May, The Washington Post leaked – and annotated – a lengthy, hilarious phone conversation between "Miller" and reporter Sue Carswell from 1991. As Moby's press release notes, both Stephen Colbert and John Oliver satirized the fake publicist story.

The day before Trump's inauguration, Moby released a video for Void Pacific Choir track "Erupt and Matter," which blends footage of political unrest and clips of numerous political figures, including President Trump. More Fast Songs is Moby's second LP with the Void Pacific Choir.