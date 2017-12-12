Moby Announces New Album 'Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt'

Moby has announced his upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, his 15th studio LP.

The new album follows a pair of LPs that Moby recorded with the Void Pacific Choir, 2016's These Systems Are Failing and 2017's controversy-stirring More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse. According to Moby, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt is a return to the gospel and trip-hop style of his earlier works.

The shift is evident on the album's first single "Like a Motherless Child," a reworking of the traditional slavery-era song "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child." Moby's rendition features guest vocalist Raquel Rodriguez.

Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, due out March 2 on Mute, is available to preorder now. In addition, Moby has constructed Spotify and YouTube playlists featuring artists and songs that inspired his new LP; tracks from the new album will also be uploaded onto the playlists as the release date approaches.

Moby plans on touring in support of his new album in 2018.

Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt Tracklist

1. "Mere Anarchy"

2. "The Waste of Suns"

3. "Like a Motherless Child"

4. "The Last of Goodbyes"

5. "The Ceremony of Innocence"

6. "The Tired and The Hurt"

7. "Welcome to Hard Times"

8. "The Sorrow Tree"

9. "Falling Rain and Light"

10. "The Middle is Gone"

11. "This Wild Darkness"

12. "A Dark Cloud is Coming"