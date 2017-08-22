Misfits, Glenn Danzig to Reunite Again for Los Angeles Concert

Following the Misfits' surprise reunion with former vocalist Glenn Danzig in 2016, the horror-punk group's "original" lineup will perform once more at a Los Angeles concert this December.

The "One Night Only" event goes down December 30th at Los Angeles' the Forum, where Danzig will perform alongside Misfits bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle.

Tickets for the concert, billed as the Misfits' only show of 2017, go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster. "Very special guests" will be added to the lineup at a later date.

"OK Los Angeles, you've waited almost 35 years for this, here's your chance to see the 'Original Misfits' in this exclusive L.A. only performance," Danzig said in a statement. "No tour, no BS, just one night of dark metal-punk hardcore brutality that will go down in the history books. See you there."

Only added, "The Misfits were so far ahead of their time when we began back in 1977, that it took the world 40 years to catch up. That time has come, and that time is NOW... We intend to take you on a ride back in time, and into the future to experience 100% authentic punk rock at its essence, and the origin of thrash in its purist form. History will be made—again. Prepare to be devastated..."

After leaving Misfits in 1983, Danzig reunited with Only and Doyle in 2016 for a pair of Riot Fest shows in Chicago and Denver.

"I don't think people should question it too much," Danzig told Rolling Stone before the gigs. "It may have never happened, but it is going to happen for at least two shows. We'll see how it goes. It may lead to some other work, but who knows how it's going to turn out?" He pauses. "I mean, I don't think it's going to be a disaster; I think it's going to be incredible."



Following the triumphant reunion shows, the singer returned to his Danzig for Black Laden Crown. However, he kept open the possibility of more Misfits shows when he spoke to Rolling Stone in May.



"I'm open to possibly doing some more shows," Danzig said. "I don't want to tour, but if it happens and everything lines up properly, I would imagine there'd probably be a couple more shows. I don't know when, but I'll keep an open mind."