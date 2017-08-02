Watch Mini Macklemore, Lil Yachty Host Pool Party in 'Marmalade' Video

A miniature Macklemore and little Lil Yachty embark on a wild, pool party adventure in the uplifting video for "Marmalade."

Macklemore's child doppelgänger (Mitchell Savitsky) opens the clip by stealing the rapper's car keys, grabbing stacks of cash and driving around in his sports car. He swings by and picks up Lil Yachty's child proxy (Dre'moni Watts), and the duo scope out some new jewelry and head to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch's house for a pool party.

Macklemore co-produced the piano-laced "Marmalade" with Joshua "Budo" Karp and Tyler "Damn Dude" Dopps. The single follows his June Skylar Grey collaboration "Glorious," which he paired with a video-friendly video starring his 100-year-old grandmother.

The rapper has yet to announce a release date or title for his forthcoming LP, his first solo album since 2005's The Language of My World. His two most recent records, 2012's The Heist and 2016's This Unruly Mess I've Made, have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis.