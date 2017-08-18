Miley Cyrus Unveils 'Younger Now' Video, New Album Details

Miley Cyrus has unveiled the title track and new single from her upcoming LP Younger Now alongside the album's track list and cover art.



Both the single and video find Cyrus balancing her pop and newfound country instincts, with the singer emulating country legends like Johnny Cash, Porter Wagoner and Elvis Presley, right down to her pompadour and custom-made Nudie suits. The video is an homage to "the King," who died 40 years ago Wednesday and had a profound influence on Cyrus' music.

The Diane Martel-directed video also sees Cyrus hanging out at an amusement park with a youthful batch of senior citizens and invading a Fifties-style sock hop, where the backup dancers are both old and young.

The 11-song Younger Now features the title track and previously released singles "Malibu" and "Inspired," as well as the Dolly Parton duet "Rainbowland."

Younger Now arrives on September 29th; fans who pre-order the album now will receive all three already-released singles as an instant download.

Younger Now Track List

1. "Younger Now"

2. "Malibu"

3. "Rainbowland" (feat. Dolly Parton)

4. "Week Without You"

5. "Miss You so Much"

6. "I Would Die for You"

7. "Thinkin'"

8. "Bad Mood"

9. "Love Someone"

10. "She's Not Him"

11. "Inspired"