Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance of new single "Malibu" on The Voice to her friend Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people.

"I want to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday," Cyrus told the Voice audience prior to the performance. "Our hearts are with you."

Earlier in the day, Cyrus penned another message of love to Grande on Instagram. "Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now," she wrote. Grande has suspended her European tour in the aftermath of the attack.

"So sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war… no more innocent lives taken."

Harry Styles, a native Mancunian, addressed the bombing during his small gig show in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate," the singer said to the crowd.

"Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester. And I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester. We have a choice every single day that we wake up to what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day."

Styles held a moment of silence to "the victims and their families" of the Manchester attack.

