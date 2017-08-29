Miley Cyrus' return to her family-friendly roots will be made complete on Tuesday night's episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, when the former Disney star is joined by the rest of the Cyrus clan for a rousing rendition of dad Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart."

In a preview clip of the episode, Miley and her four siblings – Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah – as well as her parents, Billy Ray and Tish, pile into a van and jam out to Billy Ray's 1992 hit.

With Braison (a model and musician) behind the wheel, the family gets into the country groovin' spirit by donning mullet-and-bandana wigs as soon as the first few riffs of the song start up.

Youngest sibling Noah (a budding pop star) belts out the song the loudest from the backseat, while Miley and Trace (of the band Metro Station) seem a bit more reserved, perhaps due to the grillz they both flash at the camera.

"Guys, I think we can officially say the Cyrus family reunion is over," Billy Ray says at the end of the clip, to which Miley quips, "That was one of the best days ever."

The father-daughter pair will be teaming up on the upcoming season of The Voice as well, with Billy Ray serving as the guest advisor on her team.

Watch the clip above.