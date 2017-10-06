Watch Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus Cover Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers'

Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, covered the late Tom Petty's 1994 song "Wildflowers" on Thursday's Tonight Show. They amplified the tune's inner twang with their lush live arrangement featuring fiddle and steel-guitar.

Miley carried the performance with her soulful vocal, including a wordless run toward the climax. Billy Ray, face mostly hid beneath his cowboy hat, strummed an acoustic guitar and sang quiet harmony vocals. Throughout, the younger Cyrus played up the father-daughter connection, asking, "Are you ready, dad?" before the instrumental section and hugging the country artist at the end.

Elsewhere in the episode, Miley Cyrus teamed with the Roots' Tariq Trotter to battle Jimmy Fallon and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot in Charades. The quartet squared off to guess song titles ("Ring of Fire," "Born to Run") and film names (Jurassic Park), with Gadot nailing the seemingly impossible It in a few seconds.

Cyrus promoted her new album, Younger Now, all week on The Tonight Show. On Wednesday, she and Fallon teamed for a glitzy tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' 1983 duet "Islands on the Stream."