Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Younger Now'

Miley Cyrus plans to release her sixth full-length, Younger Now, on September 29th. The singer announced the news on her website on Monday night.

Cyrus did not share any other information about her next album, though she has presented it in interviews as a departure from 2013's hip-hop heavy Bangerz and 2015's Flaming Lips-assisted, online-only release Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Speaking with Billboard earlier this year, Cyrus said she left behind many of her famous past collaborators this time around to write more of the lyrics and melodies herself. "My main concern isn't radio," Cyrus declared. "I truly don't even listen to it."



Cyrus also moved to embrace aspects of her country past on the new record. "This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard," Billy Ray Cyrus said. "For her, this is honest."

The first glimpse of Cyrus' new direction was the single "Malibu," which rose to Number 10 on the Hot 100. The singer subsequently performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards and on The Tonight Show. Cyrus released another single, "Inspired," earlier this summer in honor of Pride Month. She is also slated to perform at the MTV VMAs on August 27th.

