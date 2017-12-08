John Coltrane's "final tour" as Miles Davis' sideman will be the focus of the upcoming sixth volume in Davis' Bootleg Series.

The four-disc The Final Tour: Bootleg Series Vol. 6, due out March 23rd, collects five concerts the legendary trumpeter and saxophonist performed together as part of their Spring 1960 Jazz At The Philharmonic European Tour: Two shows at Paris's L'Olympia Theater on March 21, two shows at Stockholm’s Konserthuset on March 22nd and their March 24th gig at Copenhagen's Tivolis Koncertsal.

The shows would mark the final time Coltrane served as Davis' sideman – ending a five-year tenure that bore classic LPs like 'Round About Midnight, Milestones and Kind of Blue – before Coltrane embarked on his own career as bandleader. The Final Tour features many of Davis' greatest hits at the time as well as cuts of the then-new Kind of Blue.

The Final Tour concludes with an audio recording of Coltrane's 1960 radio interview with Swedish DJ Carl-Erik Lindgren. The set, authorized by both the Davis and Coltrane estates, also features in-depth liner notes courtesy of Grammy-winning music historian Ashley Kahn.

The sixth volume in the Bootleg Series is available to pre-order now in a variety of formats in addition to the digital and CD releases, including a single LP vinyl edition that spotlights the Copenhagen concert. Subscription service Vinyl Me Please will exclusively release a 2LP version that captures both Paris shows from March 21, 1960.