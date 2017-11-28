Miguel Details 2018 'War and Leisure' Tour

Miguel will embark on a North American tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, War and Leisure, which arrives December 1st.
The lengthy 34-date trek launches February 22nd at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon and wraps April 12th at the Greek in Berkeley, California. Prior to the the tour, Miguel will play a pair of shows in Oakland and Phoenix, December 13th and 14th, respectively. Throughout the War and Leisure tour, Miguel will receive support from his brother, singer Nonchalant Savant, and Los Angeles singer-songwriter SiR.
Tickets for Miguel's War and Leisure tour go on sale December 4th, with presales beginning November 29th. Complete ticket information is available on Miguel's website.
War and Leisure follows Miguel's 2015 album Wildheart and marks his most political album to date. The singer has shared several charged album tracks including a reworking of "Come Through and Chill" featuring J. Cole, "Told You So," "Sky Walker" with Travis Scott and "Pineapple Skies."
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Miguel spoke about how Bernie Sanders and the 2016 election inspired his new political direction, but said War and Leisure "is more about the personal struggle to find our way in the middle of it all. Stay positive but be mindful. Not to ignore what's happening, but not to be bogged down by it and stop our way of life."
Miguel 2018 Tour Dates
February 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
February 23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
February 24 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
February 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
February 27 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
February 28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
March 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
March 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
March 5 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
March 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
March 9 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
March 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
March 13 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
March 15 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street
March 17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
March 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric
March 23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
March 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 25 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
March 28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 30 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
April 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
April 3 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
April 4 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
April 6 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs
April 7 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
April 9 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
April 12 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek