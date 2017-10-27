Hear Migos, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B on Raunchy New Song 'MotorSport'

Migos enlisted Nicki Minaj and Cardi B for "MotorSport," the first single from their upcoming third LP, Culture 2.







The Georgia hip-hop trio boast about wealth and reminisce about their childhoods over gritty trap rhythms from producers Murda Beatz (Drake, Gucci Mane) and CuBeatz (Lil Uzi Vert). "Fix all your fears, then get at me/ Hit so many donuts on them backstreets," Quavo raps on the first verse. "Sit so high in the nosebleeds/ Feel like I can fly."

Related Mixtape Primer: Migos' Winding Journey to Defining 'Culture' Called "the Beatles of this generation," a look at the Atlanta rap trio's pre-fame output

The group's guest stars dominate the track with their raunchy rhymes. "I get upset off, I turn Offset on," Cardi B raps, referencing her relationship with the Migos rapper. "I told him the other day/ Man, we should sell that porn." In her spot, full of wild rhythmic gymnastics, Minaj proclaims, "I call him Ricky; he say love me like Lucy/ Get you a straw, nigga; you know this pussy is juicy."

Migos have yet to announce an official release date for Culture 2, which Offset previously teased would be out in October. The LP will follow their massive second album, Culture, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 thanks to singles like the ubiquitous "Bad and Boujee." Rolling Stone named Culture one of the 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far.