Michael Jackson's Estate Details 'Scream' Compilation

Epic/Legacy Recordings and Michael Jackson's estate have curated Scream, a new compilation of Jackson's "most electrifying and danceable tracks" set for release on September 29th.

The Scream album pulls famous songs from Thriller, Bad, Dangerous, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix, Invincible and the posthumous LP Xscape. In a statement, Epic/Legacy Recordings noted that, "the choice of tracks for Scream reflects The King of Pop's affection for this time of the year and its themes of costumes and disguise, darkness and light, character transformations and surprise."

In addition to the songs from Jackson's solo LPs, Scream includes two songs that appeared on records by the Jacksons – "Torture" and "This Place Hotel" – plus Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me," which featured Jackson on hook duties. Scream also features one newly created piece of music, "Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous," a bonus mash-up put together by production duo The White Panda.

Scream will be available digitally on September 29th, and the album's release will be marked by celebrations in Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The CD and glow-in-the-dark vinyl versions of the compilation arrive on October 27th.

Scream is one of several projects that Jackson's estate has in the works. "Now we have Thriller 3D, and two more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks," estate co-executor John Branca explained recently. "Michael had an expression: 'The quality goes in before the name goes on.' So we are not ready to announce them yet."

Scream Track List

1. "This Place Hotel"

2. "Thriller"

3. "Blood On The Dance Floor"

4. "Somebody’s Watching Me"

5. "Dirty Diana"

6. "Torture"

7. "Leave Me Alone"

8. "Scream"

9. "Dangerous"

10. "Unbreakable"

11. "Xscape"

12. "Threatened"

13. "Ghosts"

Bonus Track: "Blood On The Dance Floor" X "Dangerous" (The White Panda Mash-Up)

