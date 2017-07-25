Metallica's James Hetfield on Jenner T-Shirts: 'Show Some Respect'

Metallica's James Hetfield criticized Kendall and Kylie Jenner's line of controversial T-shirts, which feature the sisters' faces superimposed over the likenesses or logos of various musicians and bands including Metallica, the Doors, Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

"I guess what they were thinking is, 'We can do whatever we want,'" Hetfield said in an interview with ET Canada. "To me it's disrespectful."

The Metallica T-shirt in the Kendall and Kylie line featured the cover art for the band's debut album, Kill 'Em All, with a Kylie Instagram post superimposed over it, complete with the number of likes and a caption referencing John Mayer's "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

"We've spent 36 years working, doing our best, to keep a really close connection with people [and] make every note count," Hetfield said. "And someone just throws something up over something that we feel – not that it's sacred or anything – but show some respect."

The controversial T-shirt line was quickly pulled from the Jenners' online store after numerous artists expressed their displeasure. The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, called the shirt "disrespectful, disgusting and exploitation at its worst," while the Doors issued the sisters a cease-and-desist letter for a shirt featuring Jim Morrison.

As for Metallica, the group is in the middle of their North American tour in support of their 2016 album, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. The leg wraps August 16th in Edmonton, Canada.