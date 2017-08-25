Metallica, Mastodon to Reissue LPs on Pink Vinyl for Charity

Metallica, Gary Clark Jr., Mastodon and Portugal. The Man are among the artists who will reissue their music on pink vinyl for the fourth annual Ten Bands One Cause. The event raises funds and awareness for Gilda's Club NYC, a non-profit provides support and education while also fostering empowerment to cancer patients and their families. Now in its fourth year, Ten Bands One Cause has raised over $144,000 for the organization.

This year's slate includes pink pressings of Metallica's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, Mastodon's Emperor of Sand, Clark Jr.'s Live North America 2016, Portugal. The Man's Woodstock, plus releases from GWAR, Lord Huron and Blue October.

Additionally, the 2017 Ten Bands One Cause drop features three anniversary editions: Lucinda Williams reimagined and rerecorded all the songs on her Sweet Old World, celebrating its 25th anniversary, for a pink-pressed LP titled This Sweet Old World. Four Year Strong's 10th anniversary Rise or Die Trying will be reissued with a bonus 7" while Thrice singer Dustin Kensrue will release a 10th anniversary edition of his 2007 solo debut Please Come Home.

“Music and a good cause: Two birds, one pink vinyl stone," Kensrue said in a statement.

The limited edition pink pressings will be available at record stores nationwide, with all proceeds benefitting Gilda's Club NYC, named after Saturday Night Live comedian Gilda Radner, who died in 1989 following a cancer battle.

"The daily routine of life now includes doctors’ visits, weekly treatments and unprecedented medical expenses," said Gilda's Club's chief executive. "The new 'routine' is difficult to manage and navigate alone. But at Gilda's Club NYC, we help cancer patients and their families learn how to live with a cancer diagnosis – through our support groups, educational lectures, and classes. It’s important to know you aren’t alone and at Gilda's Club, you never are."