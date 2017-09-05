Metallica, Logic Join 'I'm Listening' Suicide Prevention Campaign

Metallica, Logic, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and pop singer Halsey are among the various musicians set to participate in a new mental health awareness and suicide prevention campaign, "I'm Listening." The broadcast company Entercom organized the initiative, which will include a two-hour radio special airing live from Seattle on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10th, at 10 a.m. ET on all Entercom platforms.

The campaign will focus on breaking the stigma attached to discussions about mental health. Other musicians set to participate include Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos, Alice in Chains' William DuVall, Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, Khalid, Disturbed's David Draiman, country star Gary Allan and Phantogram's Sarah Barthel. Seattle-based radio DJ, BJ Shea of KISW FM, will host the show.

In an interview for the I'm Listening campaign, Logic spoke about his song "1-800-273-8255," which takes its title from the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The rapper said the idea for the song came after a tour where he met numerous fans who told him how his music and message had helped them immensly. "It's just so hard to fathom that, because I'm just like, a guy who raps," Logic said. "And I had to ask myself, 'If I saved your life, but I wasn't even trying, could you imagine possibly all the people I could effect if I actually tried and I made, not only one song, but an entire album?'"





During the radio broadcast, artists will share personal stories about their own struggles with mental health and offer help and resources to listeners. The program will also feature discussions on how to talk with friends and family about mental health, what to do if someone you know is struggling with depression and how to get involved with suicide prevention efforts.



"Depression, coupled with other factors, can be lethal," Novoselic said in a statement. "Mental health conditions are underrated and I'm pleased to be part of the I'm Listening campaign to help educate the community."

Beyond the radio broadcast, the I'm Listening campaign will include suicide prevention PSAs, on-air promos and live conversations about mental health that will air on Entercom stations starting today, September 5th.